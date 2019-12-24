Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $907.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $907.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $948.90 million. Terex reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $260,147.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $32,492 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Terex by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Terex by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.51. 27,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.