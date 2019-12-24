Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post $1.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.54. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

