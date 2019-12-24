Zacks: Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 737,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

