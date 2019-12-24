Zacks: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aprea Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on APRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of APRE stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. 103,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.88) by $0.59. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, CEO Christian S. Schade acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vantage I. L.P. Versant acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 613,500 shares of company stock worth $9,202,500.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.