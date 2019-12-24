Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.64). Avrobio posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura began coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,140. The stock has a market cap of $642.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.66. Avrobio has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Avrobio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.