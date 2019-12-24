Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 62,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $428.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

