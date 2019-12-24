Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Mantech International posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.20. 228,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mantech International by 4,472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mantech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.