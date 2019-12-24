Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Saul Centers stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,028. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.