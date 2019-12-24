Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Hold

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 174,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $170.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.