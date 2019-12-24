Zacks: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Retail Value an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,352,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 147,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $5,530,544.76. Insiders sold a total of 478,551 shares of company stock worth $17,578,255 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after buying an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Retail Value by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after buying an additional 241,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Value stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

