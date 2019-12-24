Zacks: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given $20.76 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.76 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 34.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. 594,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,110. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $312.30 million and a PE ratio of -52.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $47.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

