Zacks: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Given $19.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,789. The company has a market capitalization of $514.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.