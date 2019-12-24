ZMINE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $214,568.00 and $13.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00327749 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003766 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013615 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009824 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

