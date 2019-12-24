ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $30,382.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $30,382.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,018,403,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,848,403,803 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

