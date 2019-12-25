$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.07. Rev Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rev Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,926. The company has a market capitalization of $780.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

