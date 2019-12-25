-$0.12 EPS Expected for Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Rockwell Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

RMTI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.61. 256,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 139.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

