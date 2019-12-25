-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,952. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $430.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

