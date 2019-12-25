$0.19 EPS Expected for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 240,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.91. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.56.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

