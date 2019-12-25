$0.19 EPS Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.23. 366,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,709. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

