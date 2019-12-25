$0.27 EPS Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TEAM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. 265,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,294. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -708.94, a P/E/G ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $129.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

