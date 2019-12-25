$0.50 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.55. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $123,576,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,604,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,410,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,308,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,429 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,685 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.85. 697,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,580. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

