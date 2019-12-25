$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Frontline reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 273.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Frontline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.47. 414,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Frontline has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

