-$0.56 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth $118,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $349,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

