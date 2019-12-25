$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 504,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,425. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 246,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

