$0.65 EPS Expected for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Corelogic posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $176,362.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,429.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $683,343 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 789,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,392. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

