$10.75 Million in Sales Expected for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report $10.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported sales of $5.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $30.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $31.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.23 million, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $52.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

IDXG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 90,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

