$197.79 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $197.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the highest is $198.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $164.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $726.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $728.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $865.16 million, with estimates ranging from $792.42 million to $889.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Insulet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,124,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Insulet by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.61. The stock had a trading volume of 345,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.45. Insulet has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,432.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

