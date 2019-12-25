1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.86

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.70. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 44,433 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.
About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
