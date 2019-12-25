$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $365,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 901,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,901. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

