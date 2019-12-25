$282.25 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report sales of $282.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.46 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $284.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,227. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,927,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after buying an additional 2,159,780 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 1,969,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $28,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

