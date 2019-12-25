$423.40 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) will post $423.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.10 million to $425.07 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of -$114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 468.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $3,399,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 283.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 326,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -952.38%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

