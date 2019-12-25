$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $61.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.21 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $61.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $216.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.46 million to $217.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $296.91 million, with estimates ranging from $288.43 million to $305.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $50,126.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 226,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,989. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

