$70.12 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post $70.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.67 million and the highest is $72.30 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $261.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.48 million to $262.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $286.94 million to $315.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

