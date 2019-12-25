$889.07 Million in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to announce $889.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $924.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $853.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,195. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $2,279,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

