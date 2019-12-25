$94.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will report sales of $94.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.30 million. Tenable posted sales of $75.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $351.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.43 million to $352.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.18 million, with estimates ranging from $427.72 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. 132,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,164. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.72. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $58,994.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,944,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,440. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Tenable by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,731,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,138,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,404,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 477,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,925,000 after acquiring an additional 373,458 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,023,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 292,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

