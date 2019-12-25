$999.56 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to announce $999.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $994.60 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

NYSE ATI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. 405,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,043,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,790,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

