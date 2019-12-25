Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AXDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.74. 47,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,888. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 267,704 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 304.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,762,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 335,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

