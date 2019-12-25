AceD (ACED) Trading 111.2% Higher Over Last Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, AceD has traded 111.2% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $41,496.00 and $23.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004366 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013372 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,861,065 coins and its circulating supply is 9,834,865 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.