Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $370,404.00 and approximately $322,888.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,255.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.01739542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.75 or 0.02573968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00556485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00635959 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

