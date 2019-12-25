Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $350.44

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $350.44 and traded as low as $326.50. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $328.00, with a volume of 4,086 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.44. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 million and a PE ratio of 58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40.

Get Adept Technology Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Adept Technology Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Adept Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adept Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adept Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.