ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

