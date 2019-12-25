Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $72.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.48. 144,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $72.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

