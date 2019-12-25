Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.17

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.17 and traded as high as $43.96. Aecom shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 660,815 shares changing hands.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecom news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Aecom in the second quarter worth about $166,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 176.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,146,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,248,000 after buying an additional 1,370,166 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aecom by 2,204.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after buying an additional 1,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aecom by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after acquiring an additional 571,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 256,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

