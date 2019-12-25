Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.36. 102,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,288. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. Albany International has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

