Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 491,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

