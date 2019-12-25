Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.26, approximately 140,004 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 205,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZSEY shares. Barclays lowered Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz SE will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

