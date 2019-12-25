Alphacat Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Alphacat has a market cap of $470,814.00 and $41,515.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

