AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.32. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 3,618,225 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $760.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

