American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $223,288.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 168,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $39.37 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

