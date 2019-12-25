Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 123.70 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.59), 5,112 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 184,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.59. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.20.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

